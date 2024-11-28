US degree case: IHC dismisses petition challenging HEC letter

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition challenging a letter of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), whereby, equivalence of BBA in Marketing Management Degree awarded by the Westwood College, Annandale, USA was cancelled.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued judgment in a petition filed by Zulfiqar Ahmed Director General of NADRA Sargodha region.

The petitioner has assailed the letters dated 30.07.2024, issued by respondent ( HEC), whereby, equivalence of Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing Management Degree awarded by the Westwood College, Annandale, USA was cancelled/withdrawn earlier given by HEC on 11.09.2018 as well as equivalence of Master of Business Administration in Marketing Management Degree awarded by George Mason University, USA.

The petitioner who is working as Director General, Regional Head Office, Sargodha Region NADRA and respondent No2 in 2018 directed petitioner and other officers serving to get their degree verified from respondent No 1/HEC.

The petitioner in compliance of the said order approached HEC for equivalence/verification of his degree of BBA and MBA from Westwood College Annandale, and George Mason University, USA, respectively.

He stated that the HEC after initiation of process issued letters of equivalence dated 11.09.2018. However, in 2023 new chairman NADRA after assuming the charge issued directive for verification of credentials of the officials and in compliance of the directive petitioner again approached office of the HEC for requisite procedure of equivalence after fulfillment of all the requirements, even the petition-er informed the office of NADRA that he has no objection on the verification process.

Later, the petitioner was informed by NADRA that the HEC has issued letters dated 30.07.2024 and withdrawn/cancelled the earlier equivalency given on 11.09.2018, hence, those actions of the HEC have been assailed.

The IHC judge mentioned that the HEC and NADRA have filed their separate reports, whereby, HEC has taken the stance that they have given provisional equivalence letters on the basis of sealed envelope report submitted by the petitioner to the HEC in terms of Compendium of Policies and Operating Procedure, however, later on received a complaint whereupon matter was again transmitted to the concerned university for the purpose of verification through e-mail as well as registrar’s office of the concerned university/institution who have responded that no study record exists for Zulfiqar Ahmed and as such credentials have not been verified while NADRA has also submitted similar report.

He added that the entire case revolved around the verification of credentials of the petitioner. He further said that though petitioner was hired on the basis of these two degrees in the NADRA and served the department for the last more than six years.

Justice Kayani stated that during the course of hearing, this court again issued direction to the HEC to get the petitioner’s degrees of BBA (Marketing) and MBA (Marketing) be verified from the concerned college and university. Consequently, again correspondence was initiated by the HEC and finally report to that effect has been placed on record.

The judge said, “I have confronted the petitioner in person to rebut this report or the correspondence made by the Westwood College as well as George Mason University, USA and Council for Higher Education Accreditation but he has requested for adjournment, his request for adjournment has been turned down as this case is pending with this court since 02.08.2024 and after filing of comments absolute last opportunity was extended to the petitioner to argue the case on 08.10.2024.”

“However, when matter was again referred to the concerned college and university as well as Accreditation Council, USA, petitioner, intentionally withdrew Power of Attorney of his counsel when negative report has been received on 19.11.2024 in order to gain time, such conduct is highly depreciable,” said the judge.

He noted that the last opportunity was granted to the petitioner to argue the case, therefore, request was turned down and directed to submit written reply/submissions, if any to create any exception in his favour against the reports that his record is not available with the concerned college and university, such aspect out rightly declares that his documents could not be verified and equivalency earlier given by the HEC has rightly been withdrawn.

The bench, therefore, dismissed the petition.

