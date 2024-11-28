AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
BOP 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (10.7%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
DCL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
DFML 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.87%)
DGKC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (3.12%)
FCCL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.57%)
FFBL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.07%)
FFL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HUBC 110.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
HUMNL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.24%)
KOSM 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
MLCF 40.97 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.94%)
NBP 71.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
OGDC 190.00 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.91%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
PIBTL 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
PPL 156.66 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (2.61%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.01%)
PTC 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.82%)
SEARL 83.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.01%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
TOMCL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.32%)
TPLP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TRG 56.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
UNITY 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,724 Increased By 65.8 (0.62%)
BR30 31,725 Increased By 393.4 (1.26%)
KSE100 99,859 Increased By 589.3 (0.59%)
KSE30 31,168 Increased By 135.7 (0.44%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-28

Fatalities during protest: SC rejects plea urging court to take suo moto

Terence J Sigamony Published 28 Nov, 2024 08:04am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court turned down the plea of AAG KP to take suo motu notice of the deaths that occurred during the PTI’s violent protest.

A five-judge bench, headed by Justice AminudDin, and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Mussarat Hilali, on Wednesday, heard a number of cases.

During the proceedings related to the case of Climate Change Authority, the additional advocate general (AAG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, appearing via video link, raised concerns about the protests in Islamabad’s Blue Area and the large-scale operation that followed. He told about the fatalities on both sides during the PTI protest and made a verbal request to take suo motu notice of the incidents.

The government officials have said that at least three Rangers, as well as, two police personnel embraced martyrdom during the protest, while the PTI claims that eight of its members were killed.

Justice Amin said that the court could only address issues that were formally brought before it, adding “the issue is not before us, and therefore, we cannot address it.”

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel remarked that the matter is not before the court, and they did not wish to discuss it.

Justice Mussarat Hilali rebuked the KP government’s lawyer, advising, “Do not bring political matters into the Supreme Court.”

However, a PTI spokesperson had alleged heavy-handedness by security forces. “Unarmed protesters were met with a barrage of bullets on Islamabad’s streets, leaving hundreds injured,” the spokesperson said.

Following a late-night operation by security forces, PTI announced the suspension of its protest, promising further guidance after consultations with their detained leader, Imran Khan, and the party’s core committee.

The constitutional bench disposed of a petition related to the integration of FATA into KP, a petition filed by the founder of PTI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC PTI protest suo moto

Comments

200 characters

Fatalities during protest: SC rejects plea urging court to take suo moto

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Sustained recovery expected: FD foresees Nov inflation to range between 5.8pc and 6.8pc

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

MoC asks provinces to prepare export growth roadmaps

MTBs cut-off yields sink to 2022 lows

PM says army helped govt ‘quell’ unrest

Safety of workers, projects: China asks for targeted measures

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Read more stories