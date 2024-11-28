MYC Sindh urges steps aimed at stemming bloodshed in Kurram

KARACHI: Milli Yakjehti Council, Sindh (MYC Sindh) on Wednesday called for serious measures to stem sectarian bloodshed in Kurrum District, questioning the law enforcers’ commitment to peace and order despite billions of annual budget.

Scores of members of the council showed discontent over the loss of innocent people killed in sectarian violence in Kurrum District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a press conference, which was held at Karachi Press Club.

Prominent leaders including Asadullah Bhutto, Qazi Ahmed Noorani, Allama Jafar Subhani, Allama Sadiq Jafri, Saqlain Ejaz, Maulana Ghulam Murtaza Rahmani, Muhammad Hussain Mehnati, Mujahid Channa, Maulana Malik Ghulam Abbas, Allama Arif Rasheed Masood, Dr Laiq Ahmed, Rao termed the sectarianism “lethal poison for the Ummah”

They said the present unrest and loss of precious lives in Kurram District should stop immediately, censuring the failure of federal and provincial governments to ensure peace and security. They sought durable efforts to prevent the conflict from further spillover.

The leaders condemned the continuous unrest in Kurram District, citing incidents such as the brutal terrorist attack on a convoy under tight security, resulting in the massacre of women and children, and the burning of villages.

These acts have caused significant loss of life and property, they said, questioning the performance of law enforcement agencies and the concerned departments responsible for maintaining peace, despite their multi-billion-rupee budget.

They demanded of the Supreme Court for constituting an investigative commission to uncover the facts behind the unrest in Kurram, expose the terrorists, and identify their supporters.

They rejected the contradictory statements from federal ministers and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government as “unacceptable”.

The leaders held the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government, and the federal administration accountable for the violence.

They also criticized the international double standards, highlighting the United Nations’ call for a ceasefire in Israel and Lebanon while labelling sanctions against Israel as extreme hostility by the US and NATO.

The council leaders also condemned the silence of Muslim nations and the disappointing stance of organisations like OIC and the Arab League.

