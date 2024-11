KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 31.722 billion and the number of lots traded was 31,146.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 12.809 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 7.523 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.985 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.426 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.122 billion), Silver (PKR 1.354 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 561.571 million), DJ (PKR 335.085 million), Copper (PKR 205.574 million), SP 500 (PKR 187.243 million), Palladium (PKR 138.680 million), Japan Equity (PKR 42.565 million), Aluminum (PKR 15.800 million) and Brent (PKR 14.616 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 19 lots amounting to PKR 90.610 million were traded.

