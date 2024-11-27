AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 129.20 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.3%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.6%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.04%)
DCL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.32%)
DFML 39.06 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.61%)
DGKC 81.24 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (4.46%)
FCCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.26%)
FFBL 75.49 Increased By ▲ 6.63 (9.63%)
FFL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.83%)
HUBC 109.40 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (4.69%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.78%)
KEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (9.68%)
KOSM 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.39%)
MLCF 38.68 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (6.15%)
NBP 72.20 Increased By ▲ 6.28 (9.53%)
OGDC 186.99 Increased By ▲ 7.46 (4.16%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.08%)
PPL 152.00 Increased By ▲ 8.30 (5.78%)
PRL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.36%)
PTC 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.24%)
SEARL 82.20 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (4.62%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TOMCL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.22%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.43%)
TREET 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.28%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.03%)
UNITY 28.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.36%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 10,611 Increased By 521.8 (5.17%)
BR30 31,125 Increased By 1616.6 (5.48%)
KSE100 98,894 Increased By 4319.4 (4.57%)
KSE30 30,903 Increased By 1458.5 (4.95%)
European shares slip amid Trump tariff woes, French lenders drop

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 02:11pm

Europe’s STOXX 600 dipped at the open on Wednesday, with automobile shares yet again feeling the heat from Trump’s proposed trade tariffs, while a sharp fall in French lenders dragged down the country’s benchmark index.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2% as of 0825 GMT, after snapping a three-day winning streak on Tuesday.

Investors continue to be worried about the next potential tariff targets after President-elect Donald Trump’s announced big tariff pledges on the United States’ largest trading partners, including Mexico and China.

Following this, European auto stocks fell for the second day, and are among the worst hit sectors, as Trump’s tariffs on Mexican imports to the US is seen bruising the bloc’s car makers.

Among French lenders, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas fell around 2% each.

The risk premium investors demand to hold French debt rose to its highest level since 2012, a sign of investor angst over the fate of the new government and its belt-tightening budget.

France’s benchmark CAC 40 index fell 1%.

European stocks trip on Trump tariff hurdle

US inflation data, due later in the day, is also on investors’ watch list, a day after the Federal Reserve’s November meeting minutes showed officials agreed to avoid giving much guidance on how monetary policy is likely to evolve, considering economic uncertainties.

Among individual stocks, Grifols slumped 7% after a report said that Canadian investment fund Brookfield is considering dropping its plan to take over the Spanish pharmaceutical firm.

