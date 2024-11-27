AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 125.07 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-4.69%)
BOP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.28%)
DFML 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-9.96%)
DGKC 77.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-5.26%)
FCCL 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-7.61%)
FFBL 68.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-5.5%)
FFL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.26%)
HUBC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-5.63%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.03%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-10.4%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.78%)
MLCF 36.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-6.32%)
NBP 65.92 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.98%)
OGDC 179.53 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-6.89%)
PAEL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.87%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-6.73%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.85%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.92%)
SEARL 78.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.53%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.96%)
TOMCL 31.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-4.45%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.77%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 10,089 Decreased By -415.2 (-3.95%)
BR30 29,509 Decreased By -1717.6 (-5.5%)
KSE100 94,574 Decreased By -3505.6 (-3.57%)
KSE30 29,445 Decreased By -1113.9 (-3.65%)
Markets Print 2024-11-27

European stocks trip on Trump tariff hurdle

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 06:44am

FRANKFURT: European stocks fell across the board, led by automakers, as Donald Trump’s tariff threat on the United States’ largest trading partners prompted worries about another global trade war.

US President-elect Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, plans to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and slap “an additional 10% tariff, above any additional tariffs” on China, hurting the positive market sentiment following the nomination of Scott Bessent as US Treasury secretary. The dollar rose, while global equity markets declined.

“We’ve seen this movie before and it’s going be negotiating tool, however we can’t dismiss it entirely because this time Trump has full support of both the houses” of the US Congress, said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group.

“Investors have learned something from before and jumping like a frightened cat at every Trump headline is not going to be the way to get through this.” The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.5%, snapping a three-day winning streak, with concerns over tariffs re-stoking global inflation and weighing on monetary-policy easing also dampening investors’ mood.

China-exposed stocks were the most affected on the index.

The auto sector, expected to be among the worst hit under Trump tariffs, was down 1.6%, with Stellantis and Volkswagen among the top losers, shedding 4.8% and 2.4%, respectively.

Retail and miners were some of the other badly hit sectors, down 1% and 1.9% respectively, with the latter taking a hit on weak metal prices.

“European carmakers have seen clear weakness in their sales over the past few years and they have also been in the crossfire with the Chinese trade tensions... They are no longer in a position to afford additional tariffs,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

The European Central Bank’s policymakers also are concerned about Trump tariffs.

The momentum in European stocks has stalled in the final stages of the year as investors grapple with the likely impact of trade tariffs, sagging Chinese spending and heightened geopolitical tensions, among other factors.

