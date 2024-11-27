Troops deployed in Islamabad’s ‘Red Zone’

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday deployed army in the Red Zone to manage the unrest during the ongoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad.

The Ministry of Interior issued an official notification regarding the deployment of the army under Article 245 of the Constitution, which allows the armed forces to assist civil authorities in maintaining law and order during times of crisis.

According to official sources, the military has been granted sweeping powers, including the authority to impose curfews in any area deemed necessary to control the situation. Security forces have also been instructed to take immediate and strict action against anyone causing disturbances. Following the notification, army convoys were seen moving through various roads.

