NA panel for implementing steps aimed at ensuring transparent MDCAT retest

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulations, Tuesday, while reaffirming its commitment to improving healthcare services, medical education has pledged to continue addressing these critical issues in future sessions.

The committee met here under the chairmanship of Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani to deliberate on the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), which is set to take place as a retest following earlier concerns. The meeting was focused on reviewing the progress and arrangements made for the examination, particularly in light of past challenges.

The committee members emphasised the importance of implementing stringent measures to ensure a smooth and transparent MDCAT retest. The committee stressed the need for strong monitoring systems to be in place throughout the examination process. The members also urged the relevant authorities to take extra precautions to guarantee the security and fairness of the test, to uphold its credibility.

The meeting was informed by the officials that the PMDC has formed a seven-member committee to make the future MDCAT better and more transparent.

According to the notification, the committee will be chaired by Army Medical College Rawalpindi Principal Major General Muhammad Suhail Amin, while PMDC Medical Education Director Dr Sameera Ehsan will be the secretary of the committee.

The members will be Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University Islamabad Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Khyber Medical University Peshawar VC Professor Dr Ziaul Haq, Inter-Board Coordination Commission Executive Director Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority IT Consultant Dr Muhammad Tanveer Afzal and PMDC Deputy Director Ahmed Raza.

According to the notification, the committee will identify various issues and challenges related to MDCAT 2024. It will also make recommendations for future MDCAT through a unified and centralised method.

The committee will make recommendations to reduce human errors, increase transparency and adopt IT-based solutions. It will also recommend strategies for the development of a question bank in relation to a uniform syllabus all over the country. The committee’s chairman may co-opt any member as and when required.

The session also intended to include briefing on the working and performance of Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, Islamabad, and other legislative matters related to national health services. However, due to the ongoing law and order situation in the capital, these discussions were deferred until the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Dr Shazia, Sobia Aslam Soomro, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr Shaista Khan, Dr Darshan, Sabheen Ghoury, Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Aliya Kamran, Farah Naz Akbar, and Raja Khurram Shehzad Nawaz.

The meeting also included participation of senior officers from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and its attached departments.

