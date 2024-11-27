AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 125.07 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-4.69%)
BOP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.28%)
DFML 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-9.96%)
DGKC 77.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-5.26%)
FCCL 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-7.61%)
FFBL 68.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-5.5%)
FFL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.26%)
HUBC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-5.63%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.03%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-10.4%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.78%)
MLCF 36.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-6.32%)
NBP 65.92 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.98%)
OGDC 179.53 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-6.89%)
PAEL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.87%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-6.73%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.85%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.92%)
SEARL 78.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.53%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.96%)
TOMCL 31.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-4.45%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.77%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 10,089 Decreased By -415.2 (-3.95%)
BR30 29,509 Decreased By -1717.6 (-5.5%)
KSE100 94,574 Decreased By -3505.6 (-3.57%)
KSE30 29,445 Decreased By -1113.9 (-3.65%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-27

PRGMEA for a collaborative approach to policymaking

Recorder Report Published 27 Nov, 2024 07:23am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has emphasized the need for a collaborative approach in policymaking, uniting key stakeholders such as government ministries, academic institutions, and industrial bodies.

These views were expressed by the PRGMEA North Zone Chairman Dr. Ayyaz Uddin, in a letter addressed to the Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan. The letters were also sent to the Standing Committees on Climate Change and Human Rights of the Senate and as well as the National Assembly.

He said that the textile industry, which contributes $16.5 billion annually to Pakistan’s exports and serves as a cornerstone for employment generation, faces increasing global pressure to align with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

Highlighting the importance of compliance with international frameworks like the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) and ILO conventions, Dr. Ayyaz called these evolving global standards both a challenge and an opportunity for Pakistan’s export sector. He pointed out that PRGMEA has taken a proactive step towards addressing the pressing challenges of social and environmental sustainability in Pakistan’s textile sector.

In his correspondence, Dr. Ayyaz recommended to Engaging representatives from government, academia, and industry associations to develop actionable strategies for compliance and sustainability and establishing two task forces under the National Compliance Center (NCC): one dedicated to textile export challenges and the other addressing non-textile export sector issues, ensuring targeted solutions for sector-specific governance concerns.

“PRGMEA is committed to guiding the textile industry toward sustainability,” stated Dr. Ayyaz. “We are actively supporting manufacturers and exporters in calculating carbon footprints, adopting eco-friendly practices, and meeting global sustainability benchmarks.”

He also underscored the importance of intergenerational justice in addressing environmental challenges, ensuring that sustainable practices today safeguard resources and opportunities for future generations. Through these initiatives, PRGMEA envisions a transformative impact on labor practices, environmental compliance, and export competitiveness.

Dr. Ayyaz expressed confidence that these steps would bolster Pakistan’s global standing and pave the way for a more sustainable future in the textile sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

textile Exports Textile industry business community textile sector PRGMEA Pakistan Export policymaking Dr. Ayyaz Uddin

Comments

200 characters

PRGMEA for a collaborative approach to policymaking

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

Standardising financial regimes: Aurangzeb highlights importance

‘Winter package’ to be made available to KE consumers as well: govt

Oct FCA: CPPA-G hints at refunding Rs2.6bn to consumers

Foreign investors: Jul-Oct profit repatriation soars 66pc to $807.2m YoY

15 agreements, MoUs inked between Pakistan, Belarus

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

PTI’s tree tsunami programme: Audit exposes Rs5.2bn mismanagement

Read more stories