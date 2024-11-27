PRGMEA for a collaborative approach to policymaking

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has emphasized the need for a collaborative approach in policymaking, uniting key stakeholders such as government ministries, academic institutions, and industrial bodies.

These views were expressed by the PRGMEA North Zone Chairman Dr. Ayyaz Uddin, in a letter addressed to the Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan. The letters were also sent to the Standing Committees on Climate Change and Human Rights of the Senate and as well as the National Assembly.

He said that the textile industry, which contributes $16.5 billion annually to Pakistan’s exports and serves as a cornerstone for employment generation, faces increasing global pressure to align with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

Highlighting the importance of compliance with international frameworks like the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) and ILO conventions, Dr. Ayyaz called these evolving global standards both a challenge and an opportunity for Pakistan’s export sector. He pointed out that PRGMEA has taken a proactive step towards addressing the pressing challenges of social and environmental sustainability in Pakistan’s textile sector.

In his correspondence, Dr. Ayyaz recommended to Engaging representatives from government, academia, and industry associations to develop actionable strategies for compliance and sustainability and establishing two task forces under the National Compliance Center (NCC): one dedicated to textile export challenges and the other addressing non-textile export sector issues, ensuring targeted solutions for sector-specific governance concerns.

“PRGMEA is committed to guiding the textile industry toward sustainability,” stated Dr. Ayyaz. “We are actively supporting manufacturers and exporters in calculating carbon footprints, adopting eco-friendly practices, and meeting global sustainability benchmarks.”

He also underscored the importance of intergenerational justice in addressing environmental challenges, ensuring that sustainable practices today safeguard resources and opportunities for future generations. Through these initiatives, PRGMEA envisions a transformative impact on labor practices, environmental compliance, and export competitiveness.

Dr. Ayyaz expressed confidence that these steps would bolster Pakistan’s global standing and pave the way for a more sustainable future in the textile sector.

