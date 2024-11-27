Imperative need for strong national apex body for cotton

The cotton sector serves as the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, providing essential raw material to the textile industry and sustaining the livelihoods of millions of farmers and workers. However, since 2016, the sector has experienced a persistent and alarming decline in production.

A significant contributing factor has been the adverse role of the textile industry (APTMA), which has neither undertaken efforts to assist the cotton sector nor extended meaningful support to cotton farmers. Compounding the issue is APTMA’s unpaid dues of PKR 3.5 billion in cotton cess to the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC).

The non-payment of cotton cess by the textile industry has critically undermined research funding, access to modern seeds and technology, and the operational capacity of the PCCC as a national apex body. Addressing the multifaceted challenges of the cotton sector requires the restoration and strengthening of the PCCC as an effective and well-resourced apex institution.

The PCCC, which boasts the nation’s largest germplasm collection and a robust research infrastructure spanning all four provinces, employs the most highly qualified agricultural scientists in the field.

However, a severe financial crisis has hindered the effective utilization of these resources, severely impacting research and development activities. It is crucial to recognize that an institution’s performance is directly tied to the resources made available to it; without adequate funding, even the most competent organizations cannot deliver optimal results.

Despite these challenges, the PCCC has continued to make significant contributions. In 2024, the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Sakrand introduced three high-yield cotton varieties, which were planted on 30–40% of Sindh’s total cultivated area, with CRIS 682 emerging as a standout variety.

Similarly, in 2023, CCRI Multan’s cotton variety Cyto 547 achieved the highest ranking in national trials across Punjab. In its second year of trials in 2024, Cyto 547 demonstrated a remarkable yield of 51 maunds per acre at the Punjab Seed Council’s research farm. These achievements highlight the potential of the PCCC to drive the revival of cotton production.

Established in 1948, the PCCC was envisioned as a central platform for cotton research and development. Over the decades, it has achieved significant milestones, including the development of innovative pest control techniques and the introduction of high-performing cotton varieties. Even in the face of a severe financial crisis, the PCCC’s research institutions and projects across the country have continued to strive for progress within their limited means.

Currently, approximately 22 provincial and private institutions are engaged in cotton research and development. However, the consistent decline in production underscores the fragmented and uncoordinated nature of their efforts. This lack of synergy has prevented the sector from realizing its full potential.

To rejuvenate the cotton sector, there is an urgent need for a central, empowered, and proactive institution capable of uniting provincial and private entities under a cohesive strategy. The PCCC is uniquely positioned to assume this role, provided it receives the requisite financial and institutional support at the national level. A well-resourced apex body could not only harmonize efforts across various institutions to enhance cotton production but also restore Pakistan’s global reputation as a leading cotton producer.

The challenges facing the PCCC are significant, including financial constraints, policy bottlenecks, and administrative inefficiencies. Additionally, a lack of governmental focus on the cotton sector in recent years has exacerbated the situation. Addressing these issues requires immediate action from the government and relevant stakeholders to resolve PCCC’s financial difficulties and empower it as a fully functional apex body.

Opportunities abound for the PCCC to leverage its extensive germplasm repository to advance national research initiatives. Furthermore, with global cotton production increasingly embracing modern technology, Pakistan can significantly improve its yields by equipping the PCCC with the necessary resources to develop advanced seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural practices.

Coordinated national efforts are essential for revitalizing the cotton sector. By consolidating expertise and resources under the PCCC’s leadership, provincial and private institutions can collectively enhance production and develop effective strategies to address the sector’s challenges.

The revival and development of Pakistan’s cotton sector are inextricably linked to the stability and functionality of the PCCC. Establishing the PCCC as a robust apex body is not just a necessity but a strategic imperative. With adequate financial resources and institutional support, the PCCC has the potential to usher in a new era of productivity and sustainability for Pakistan’s cotton industry. Strengthening the PCCC and fostering a unified approach under its leadership will be critical to the long-term economic prosperity of Pakistan.

