KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 41.344 billion and the number of lots traded was 58,163.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 25.735 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 5.812 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.465 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.385 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.859 billion), Silver (PKR 1.263 billion),Natural Gas (PKR 734.527 million), DJ (PKR 360.408 million),Copper (PKR 352.289 million),SP 500 (PKR 268.870 million), Palladium (PKR 55.982 million),Japan Equity (PKR 21.563 million),Aluminium (PKR 19.594 million)and Brent (PKR 9.064 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 9 lots amounting to PKR 39.555 million were traded.

