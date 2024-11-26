Clashes turn violent: Pakistan Army called in as PTI convoys enter Islamabad

Pakistan Army was deployed on Monday night after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters clashed with the police and killed one security personnel as the party convoys entered the capital city.

One police officer was shot and killed and at least 119 others were injured, while 22 police vehicles were torched in clashes just outside Islamabad and elsewhere in the Punjab province, provincial police chief Usman Anwar told Reuters.

Two officers were in critical condition, Anwar further said.

On Monday night, thousands of PTI supporters from all over the country led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI’s founding chairman and ex-premier Imran Khan, entered the capital amid teargas shelling and baton charge by the police.

The convoys – stretching over 15 kilometres – from all parts of the country crossed Chungi No 26 and were on their way to D-Chowk late Monday night.

The PTI rally, consisting of thousands of supporters, clashed with police and paramilitary forces as they crossed Katti Pahari on the Motorway.

Earlier, addressing the convoy near Hazara Interchange on Monday, Bushra said that the party’s march would not end until Imran was released.

“This is not just about my husband but about the country and its leader.”

The government has used shipping containers to block major roads and streets in Islamabad, most of them patrolled by large contingents of police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear.

A ban has also been placed on all public gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies, and demonstrations, according to a notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Usman Ashraf.

On Monday morning, Barrister Gohar Khan and along with Barrister Saif also held a meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

Following the meeting, Barrister Gohar described the discussion as significant, confirming that Imran Khan’s call for a protest remains final and that rumours about it being cancelled were untrue.

He emphasised that Imran Khan’s stance on the protest was unchanged, and the movement would proceed as planned. The meeting focused on strategic discussions regarding the ongoing political situation and the party’s future course of action.

When asked about the ongoing negotiations surrounding the protest, Barrister Gohar assured reporters that updates would be provided in due course. He further confirmed that discussions were still ongoing but did not offer further details at this time.