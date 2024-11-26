CM, ADB official discuss uplift projects

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Country Director for Pakistan Resident Mission of Asian Development Bank Dr Emma Xiaoqin Fan, to discuss ongoing development projects, strengthening of economy, providing cooperation for improving basic infrastructure along with enhancing cooperation in agriculture, health, education, environmental cooperation and digital development.

Matters pertaining to “Jalalpur Irrigation Project” and “Clean Energy” came under discussion.

Country Director Asian Development Bank Dr Emma Xiaoqin Fan, appreciated steps being undertaken by the Punjab government for women empowerment and other public welfare initiatives.

The chief minister appreciated financial and technical support of Asian Development Bank in various projects of Punjab. She while speaking on the occasion said, “ADB’s cooperation is playing a pivotal role for prosperity of the people and restoration of national economy.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024