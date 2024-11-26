UoE students greeted

FAISALABAD: University of Education Faisalabad Campus successfully got appointment as Gazetted Officer Grade-16 in Department of Special Education Punjab on three posts out of 110 posts across the province under Punjab Public Service Commission.

University of Education Faisalabad Campus Principal Dr Shahid Iqbal Rana congratulated the students of Department of Special Education (Haris Iqbal son of Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Hafsa Murtaza binte Ghulam Murtaza and Ehtishamul Haq son of Muhammad Anwar).

He paid tribute to the President of Special Education Department Dr Hina Hidayat Ali and faculty members Dr Usman Zia, Dr Muhammad Nazir and Adnan Ahmed for their services.

In addition, he expressed good wishes to three students (Bilal Munir, Muhammad Amjad, Esha Aslam) in the Federal Public Service Commission for qualifying as Senior Special Education Teacher in Grade-17 and for their future success and further development in their professional abilities and prayed.

The faculty members of the Department of Special Education expressed special thanks to the Principal Dr Shahid Iqbal Rana.

