AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,504 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 31,226 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 98,080 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 30,559 No Change 0 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-26

UoE students greeted

Published 26 Nov, 2024 07:54am

FAISALABAD: University of Education Faisalabad Campus successfully got appointment as Gazetted Officer Grade-16 in Department of Special Education Punjab on three posts out of 110 posts across the province under Punjab Public Service Commission.

University of Education Faisalabad Campus Principal Dr Shahid Iqbal Rana congratulated the students of Department of Special Education (Haris Iqbal son of Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Hafsa Murtaza binte Ghulam Murtaza and Ehtishamul Haq son of Muhammad Anwar).

He paid tribute to the President of Special Education Department Dr Hina Hidayat Ali and faculty members Dr Usman Zia, Dr Muhammad Nazir and Adnan Ahmed for their services.

In addition, he expressed good wishes to three students (Bilal Munir, Muhammad Amjad, Esha Aslam) in the Federal Public Service Commission for qualifying as Senior Special Education Teacher in Grade-17 and for their future success and further development in their professional abilities and prayed.

The faculty members of the Department of Special Education expressed special thanks to the Principal Dr Shahid Iqbal Rana.

