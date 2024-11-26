Harassment of journalists: constitutional bench seeks report from FIA

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court’s constitutional bench sought report from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding harassment of journalists by issuing them notices under Section 161 of CrPC.

A five-judge bench, headed by Justice AminudDin, on Monday, heard the petition of the Press Association of Supreme Court (PAS), and after hearing the arguments adjourned for 10 days.

The bench also heard cases related to supply of pneumonia and hepatitis drugs, suo moto notice against former federal minister Azam Swati for using his powers unlawfully, suo moto on construction of Bhong Interchange, selling of drugs in educational institutions, and the Exit Control List (ECL) Rules.

It expressed annoyance over issuance of notices under Section 161 of CrPC to the journalists. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar questioned how the FIA can issue these notices, as such notices are issued after the registration of a case, adding the notices are unlawful.

The Additional Attorney General informed that journalists were summoned by the FIA only for inquiry. He said the notices have already been ended now.

Justice Mazhar said they don’t want verbal statement. He directed the AAG to file a report in this regard with the signature of the FIA officers.

Justice Mazhar inquired about the fate of a case under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, before the High Court.

Advocate Salahuddin Ahmed informed that the High Court had abolished a Section in the PECA. He contended that his petition is still a live issue, as the FIA issued notices to around 60 journalists.

Justice Mazhar asked whether any appeal against the High Court decision is pending before the Supreme Court. The AAG replied in negative.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said that the journalists should have their own Code of Conduct, adding they may do V-log but should talk decently. He noted that on many issues journalists have become personal, which is inappropriate.

The Court disposed of ECL Rules case. AAG Aamir Rehman told that the federation is empowered to frame ECL Rules, adding if someone’s name is in the Exit List then it is removed automatically after 180 days, unless the authority on whose recommendation the name was inserted in the list request for its extension.

In drugs case, the bench directed the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and all the provinces to submit reports on measures taken to control the spread of drugs in educational institutions.

Justice Musarrat Hilali noted that maximum drugs supply is in jails. She remarked that availability of drugs is more in jails then the borders. She said that the ANF must establish espionage system to control the use of drugs in colleges and universities.

Justice Hilali also observed that drugs are sold in the colleges, adding the most-affected area in this regard is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but it appears that the provincial government is sleeping.

