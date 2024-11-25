AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,495 Increased By 50 (0.48%)
BR30 31,202 Increased By 12.3 (0.04%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance NETSOL (NetSol Technologies Limited) 135.68 Increased By ▲ 7.07%

NetSol Technologies announces buyback of shares

BR Web Desk Published November 25, 2024 Updated November 25, 2024 04:27pm

The Board of Directors (BoD) of NetSol Technologies Limited has decided to purchase 10 million ordinary shares of the company, it said in a notice to the bourse on Monday.

“The Board of Directors of NetSol Technologies Limited (hereinafter the “Company”) in its meeting held today i.e., November 25, 2024, has decided to recommend to the members for their approval by passing a special resolution.

As part of this decision, the board has approved “the sale of 2 million treasury shares to eligible employees in accordance with the company’s share option scheme and the applicable provisions of the Listed Companies (buy-back of shares) Regulations, 2019,” read the notice.

Citing losses, low valuations, Pak Suzuki announces to delist from PSX

Moreover, the BoD has also recommended the buyback/purchase of 10 million issued ordinary shares of the company of the face value of Rs10 each under Section 88 of the Companies Act, 2017.

“The shares shall be purchased from time to time at the spot/current share price acceptable to the Company prevailing during the purchase period as per Section 88 (8) & Listed Companies (buy-back of shares) Regulations, 2019 Reg.8 (2).”

The company shared that the purchase period will be from January 03, 2025, to June 29, 2025 or till such date that purchase is complete, whichever is earlier.

“The purchase will be made out of distributable profits of the company using its own funds,” said the company.

NetSol Technologies said that the buy-back is expected to positively impact the company’s financial position, including an increase in the break-up value and earnings per share.

Attock Refinery denies sale rumours, share price plummets

“This buy-back also offers an exit opportunity for members who wish to fully or partially liquidate their investment, including those unable to do so during the previous buy-back,” it said.

As per the notice, these recommendations must be approved by shareholders through a special resolution.

The notice sent NetSol’s share price upwards during intra-day trading. Netsol’s share price gained Rs8.96 to close at Rs135.68 at the end of trading on Monday.

PSX psx companies companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) NetSol PSX notice PSX stocks PSX notices NetSol Technologies buyback of shares

Comments

200 characters

NetSol Technologies announces buyback of shares

Protest to continue until Imran is released, says Bushra Bibi as PTI resumes Islamabad march

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrives in Islamabad

PTI protests causing daily loss of Rs190bn, says Aurangzeb

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

PPRA refuses to relax rules for Nadra procurement

Gold price per tola decreases Rs4,300 in Pakistan

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Oil prices steady as Russia, Iran tensions fuel supply fears

Read more stories