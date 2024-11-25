CTD kills three terrorists in Rawalpindi

LAHORE: In a successful operation near Chakri, Rawalpindi, Punjab’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) neutralised three highly dangerous terrorists linked to the militant group Fitna al-Khawarij. The terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire and reportedly fell victim to gunfire from their own accomplices.

According to sources, intelligence reports had indicated that the group was planning a major terrorist attack in Rawalpindi. Acting on this tip-off, law enforcement personnel conducted a raid in the Chakri area. During the operation, the terrorists opened fire, prompting CTD officials to respond. In the ensuing gun battle, three terrorists were killed while two managed to escape.

The CTD recovered a significant material of explosives, Afghan currency, rifles, ammunition, a suicide jacket, and detonators from the militants’ possession.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the fugitives, with a search operation launched in the area. The spokesperson emphasised CTD Punjab’s commitment to eliminating terrorism and ensuring the safety of the province.

