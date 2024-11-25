AGL 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
Nov 25, 2024

Bilawal for collective efforts to end violence against women

APP Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has underscored the importance of collective efforts to end all forms of violence against women.

In a message on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, he emphasized the need to empower women and safeguard their safety, dignity, and rights.

Reaffirming the PPP’s dedication to gender equality and women’s empowerment, he called for a society free from fear, discrimination, and violence. He expressed grave concern over the widespread prevalence of gender-based violence, urging immediate action to address its causes through comprehensive legislative, social, and cultural reforms.

“Violence against women is a gross violation of human rights and a major impediment to achieving a just and equitable society. We must commit ourselves to eliminating it from all aspects of life, be it at home, in the workplace, or public spaces,” he said.

Highlighting the PPP’s pioneering role in advancing women’s rights in Pakistan, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “The PPP has a proud history of empowering women by electing them as Prime Minister, Speaker, and Ministers, besides appointing judges and other key posts for the first time in the history of Pakistan.”

He credited Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto with laying the foundation for gender equality through the 1973 Constitution, which ensures protection against gender-based discrimination and promotes women’s participation in all walks of life. “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto opened new avenues for women by focusing on their education, empowerment, and protection,” he added.

He paid tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto as a global icon of women’s empowerment.

Bilawal Bhutto highlighted her transformative initiatives, including the establishment of women’s police stations, the First Women Bank, and the Lady Health Workers Program, which created opportunities for women across Pakistan. He pledged to uphold her legacy by continuing to work for a society where women are safe, valued, and equal contributors to progress.

He also highlighted the contributions of President Asif Ali Zardari during his first tenure, particularly the introduction of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), which has become a globally recognized poverty alleviation initiative focused on women.

He praised the PPP’s efforts to empower women economically by granting land to female peasants, providing residential plots to over two million flood-affected women, and offering interest-free loans to support women entrepreneurs in various trades.

Bilawal Bhutto lauded the remarkable success of these programs, noting that 97% of the women repaid their loans while sustaining their businesses.

He also commended the Sindh Government for its legislative achievements aimed at protecting women, such as the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act, 2013, the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, and the Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2013.

He emphasized the importance of effective implementation to ensure these laws deliver tangible benefits.

Calling for collective action, Bilawal Bhutto stated, “The elimination of violence against women is not just a women’s issue but a societal one. It demands the combined efforts of policymakers, civil society, and citizens. Together, we can build a future where every woman lives free from fear and inequality.”

He concluded his message by expressing solidarity with victims of violence, advocating for justice, and urging the establishment of robust support systems to empower survivors. He called on everyone to mark this day by raising awareness, supporting victims, and promoting gender equality as a shared responsibility.

