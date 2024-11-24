Vince Whaley, Maverick McNealy share lead at RSM Classic

Vince Whaley matched the low round of the day with a 7-under-par 63 on Saturday to share the lead with Maverick McNealy after three rounds of action at The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga. Whaley jumped eight spots to the top of the leaderboard and sits at 14-under 198 with McNealy, who had shared the lead after the first round and carded a 4-under 66 on Saturday at the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club.

“It’s exactly where I want to be,” McNealy said.

“I’m really excited about the golf that’s gotten me there.” Second-round leader Patrick Fishburn is in a four-way tie for third place at 12 under after his third-round 69.

Daniel Berger (63 on Saturday), Michael Thorbjornsen (67) and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes (65) are also at 12 under.

Hughes won this event in 2016 and was runner-up last year. Whaley’s bogey-free round included birdies at Nos. 3, 5, 7, 8, 13, 15 and 18, and the 63 matched his career-low round on tour.

“I’ve obviously played some good golf to this point, so just excited for the opportunity,” Whaley said. “But everything’s been pretty good the whole week.

My putting was OK (on Friday), but other than that, it’s been good.“

McNealy had a rougher start, with bogeys at Nos. 2 and 4, but he compensated with birdies at Nos. 3, 6, 8, 13, 15 and 17.

Both him and Whaley are in search of their first PGA Tour victory.

It’s the first time Whaley has had a lead or co-lead after any round in his 110th career start on tour.

McNealy has been runner-up twice in 141 starts on tour.

“I really want to win one for my team because they are an incredible group of individuals that are the best at what they do,” McNealy said.

“And they look at me and say, ‘You’re being ridiculous, go win one for you,’ but they’re the best individuals for what they do and they dedicate their life to helping me chase my dream of winning on the PGA Tour, and I just really want one for them.”

Defending champion Ludvig Aberg of Sweden is tied for 42nd at 4 under after a 1-over 71 on Saturday. He was the ninth player to make The RSM Classic their first PGA Tour title.

The RSM Classic is the final chance for players to reach the top 125 of the FedExCup Fall standings to secure full tour status for 2025.

If the tournament ended Saturday, Whaley would leap from No. 113 to No. 64 in the FedExCup Fall standings, and McNealy would rise from No. 52 to 51. Nos. 51-60 qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

Berger, who returned in January from a back injury that kept him away from the tour for about 18 months, is at No. 127 and is projected to rise to 108.

He is a four-time winner on tour. “I’m just happy and grateful to be pain free and playing golf,” Berger said.

“Two years ago, I was wondering if I would be playing golf again. Yeah, I’m happy to be back. I love competing.”