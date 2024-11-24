AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.36%)
DFML 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.09%)
DGKC 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.35%)
FCCL 32.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.38%)
FFL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
HUBC 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.56%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
NBP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.34%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.49%)
PAEL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PPL 155.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.56%)
PRL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.52%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.2%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-4.6%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.42%)
TOMCL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.26%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.28%)
TREET 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.87%)
TRG 58.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-5.06%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Vince Whaley, Maverick McNealy share lead at RSM Classic

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2024 10:39am

Vince Whaley matched the low round of the day with a 7-under-par 63 on Saturday to share the lead with Maverick McNealy after three rounds of action at The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga. Whaley jumped eight spots to the top of the leaderboard and sits at 14-under 198 with McNealy, who had shared the lead after the first round and carded a 4-under 66 on Saturday at the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club.

“It’s exactly where I want to be,” McNealy said.

“I’m really excited about the golf that’s gotten me there.” Second-round leader Patrick Fishburn is in a four-way tie for third place at 12 under after his third-round 69.

Daniel Berger (63 on Saturday), Michael Thorbjornsen (67) and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes (65) are also at 12 under.

Hughes won this event in 2016 and was runner-up last year. Whaley’s bogey-free round included birdies at Nos. 3, 5, 7, 8, 13, 15 and 18, and the 63 matched his career-low round on tour.

“I’ve obviously played some good golf to this point, so just excited for the opportunity,” Whaley said. “But everything’s been pretty good the whole week.

My putting was OK (on Friday), but other than that, it’s been good.“

McNealy had a rougher start, with bogeys at Nos. 2 and 4, but he compensated with birdies at Nos. 3, 6, 8, 13, 15 and 17.

Both him and Whaley are in search of their first PGA Tour victory.

It’s the first time Whaley has had a lead or co-lead after any round in his 110th career start on tour.

McNealy has been runner-up twice in 141 starts on tour.

“I really want to win one for my team because they are an incredible group of individuals that are the best at what they do,” McNealy said.

LIV Golf begins 2024 season with future at stake in merger talks

“And they look at me and say, ‘You’re being ridiculous, go win one for you,’ but they’re the best individuals for what they do and they dedicate their life to helping me chase my dream of winning on the PGA Tour, and I just really want one for them.”

Defending champion Ludvig Aberg of Sweden is tied for 42nd at 4 under after a 1-over 71 on Saturday. He was the ninth player to make The RSM Classic their first PGA Tour title.

The RSM Classic is the final chance for players to reach the top 125 of the FedExCup Fall standings to secure full tour status for 2025.

If the tournament ended Saturday, Whaley would leap from No. 113 to No. 64 in the FedExCup Fall standings, and McNealy would rise from No. 52 to 51. Nos. 51-60 qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

Berger, who returned in January from a back injury that kept him away from the tour for about 18 months, is at No. 127 and is projected to rise to 108.

He is a four-time winner on tour. “I’m just happy and grateful to be pain free and playing golf,” Berger said.

“Two years ago, I was wondering if I would be playing golf again. Yeah, I’m happy to be back. I love competing.”

Vince Whaley Maverick McNealy RSM Classic

Comments

200 characters

Vince Whaley, Maverick McNealy share lead at RSM Classic

Aleem apprised of challenges facing SEZs

Gunman shot dead, 3 police injured in shooting near Israeli embassy in Jordan

Developing nations blast $300bn COP29 climate deal as insufficient

Russia says it downs 34 Ukrainian drones overnight

Country’s economic indicators improving, says Punjab Governor

FBR seeks compulsory retirement regime to clear ‘dead wood’

SNGPL’s unaudited accounts for 3Q2023: Rs135.67bn GIDC recovery raises serious questions

NIRC, labour courts must speed up case disposal: SC

No negotiations or talks with PTI at any level, says Tarar

Naqvi tells Gohar: ‘No sit-ins, processions or rallies after IHC’s order’

Read more stories