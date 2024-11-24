AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-24

Pre-arrest bails of IK’s sisters extended

Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2024 03:08am

LAHORE: An antiterrorism court on Saturday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan and PTI Secretary General Salman Raja in two separate cases till December 06.

The court also allowed a one-time exemption from personal appearance for Raja and Khan’s sister.

The court also discharged PTI leaders Akmal Khan Bari and Habibur Rehman from a case related to violence during a protest on October 06.

The police had arrested the two leaders and presented them before the court, seeking permission to shift them to jail for their identification parade.

The lawyers claimed that their clients were arrested on political grounds and that these arrests were part of a strategy to suppress PTI protests planned for November 24.

The court after hearing arguments in detail discharged both leaders.

Imran Khan Anti Terrorism Court Aleema Khan Uzma Khan Salman Raja

