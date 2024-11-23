Weekly SPI inflation up 0.67pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended November 21, 2024 increased by 0.67 per cent due to an increase in the prices of ladies sandal (55.62 per cent), tomatoes (20.72 per cent), potatoes (3.81 per cent), garlic (3.42 per cent), eggs (3.16 per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (2.30 per cent) and vegetable ghee 2.5Kg (1.73 per cent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 4.92 per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of ladies sandal (75.09 per cent), pulse gram (70.95 per cent), moong(38.53 per cent), powdered milk (25.74 per cent), beef (23.79 per cent), onions (21.05 per cent), tomatoes (19.69 per cent), garlic (16.08 per cent), gas charges for q1 ( 15.52 per cent), shirting (15.27 per cent), mutton (14.80 per cent) and georgette (13.07 per cent), while a major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (35.49 per cent), chilies powder (20.00 per cent), diesel (13.92 per cent), petrol (11.64 per cent), tea Lipton (11.07 per cent), rice basmati broken (8.25 per cent), masoor (7.21 per cent), bread (5.99 per cent), electricity charges for q1 (5.07 per cent), sugar (3.67 per cent) and cooking oil 5-litre (2.98 per cent).

Week ended Nov 14: SPI inflation up 4.16pc YoY: PBS

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33 per cent) items increased, 11 (21.57 per cent) items decreased and 23 (45.10 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review recorded at 324.11 points against 321.94 points during the same period of previous week.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 0.91 per cent, 0.85 per cent, 0.72 per cent, 0.70 per cent and 0.61 per cent respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024