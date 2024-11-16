Week ended Nov 14: SPI inflation up 4.16pc YoY: PBS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has claimed that Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended November 14, 2024 depicts an increase of 4.16 percent on year-on-year basis, where increase in gas charges for Q1 was 15.52 percent.

However, SPI on YoY basis was 13.89 per cent for the week ended November 7, 2024.

The SPI based inflation for the week ended November 14, 2024 increased by 0.55 percent due to an increase in the prices of tomatoes (16.86 per cent), eggs (5.01 per cent), garlic (4.30 per cent) and LPG (4.10 per cent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 4.16per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of pulse gram (74.53 per cent), pulse moong (38.88 per cent), powdered milk (25.74 per cent), beef (23.02 per cent), onions (22.78 per cent), garlic (17.41 per cent), gas charges for q1 ( 15.52 per cent), shirting (15.22 per cent), cooked daal (14.78 per cent), mutton (13.79 per cent), firewood (13.72 per cent) and Georgette (13.07 per cent), while major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (34.98 per cent), chilies powder (20.00 per cent), diesel (13.92 per cent), petrol (11.64 per cent), tea Lipton (11.22 per cent), rice basmati broken (7.89 per cent), tomatoes (6.59 per cent), masoor (5.69 per cent), bread (5.55 per cent), electricity charges for q1 (5.07 per cent) and cooking oil 5-litre (4.86 per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 24 (47.06 per cent) items increased, six (11.76 per cent) items decreased and 21 (41.18 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 321.94 points against 320.17 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024