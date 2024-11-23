AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
BOP 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.66%)
DGKC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.95%)
FCCL 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
FFBL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.62%)
FFL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.44%)
HUBC 110.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.22%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.86%)
KOSM 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-9.17%)
MLCF 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
NBP 63.70 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (5.66%)
OGDC 194.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.39%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.38%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.79%)
PPL 155.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.38%)
PRL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.85%)
PTC 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.88%)
SEARL 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.52%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.17%)
TOMCL 33.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.61%)
TPLP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
TREET 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.93%)
TRG 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-4.44%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-23

NA body told: ‘Public Grievances Management Policy’ approved to resolve complaints of overseas Pakistanis

Naveed Butt Published 23 Nov, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs that the ministry approved a comprehensive “Public Grievances Management Policy” to resolve the complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

The Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs’ meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Rana Iradat Sharif Khan at the Parliament House on Friday.

In an effort to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Prime Minister's Public Affairs and Grievances Wing, a briefing was provided to the Committee on Parliamentary Affairs about the wing’s operations.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Humaira Ahmed told the committee that the ministry has recently approved a comprehensive “Public Grievances Management Policy” that focuses on increasing the national outreach, improving the current grievance system, implementing a grievance tracking system and accelerating the complaint resolution process.

She said that in this regard, an extensive outreach plan has been chalked out to create visibility for the public, utilisation of complaints for improved service delivery by the concerned departments, better access to the applicants though an awareness campaign and better procession and resolution of grievances.

About the outreach plan, he said that we are going to establishment of cell center in the wing, provision of universal access number for complaint registration, displaying of banners/standees in prominent places to create awareness, requesting Pakistan Post Officer for allocation of dedicated post box for receipt of complaints and conduct regular meetings with focal person of each province etc.

She said that the Public Affairs and Grievances Wing addresses the concerns of non-digitally enabled citizens and Pakistan’s diaspora abroad, aiming to provide relief and resolve their issues.

The committee commended the performance of the ministry and recommended further revamping of the mechanism to ensure faster complaint resolution. The committee urged the ministry for improving the visibility of the wing through advertising campaigns, allowing more people to benefit from its services.

Furthermore, the Standing Committee extended its condolences to the victims of the recent gun attack on a passenger van, in Parachinar which claimed 42 lives, and offered prayers for the departed souls.

The meeting was attended by Members National Assembly, Shaikh Aftab Ahmed, Raja Qamarul Islam, Chaudhary Mahmood Bashir Virk, Malik Shah, Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Mujahid Ali, Ali Muhammad, Hameed Hussain, Khurram Shahzad Virk, Shahida Begum. The secretary and senior officers of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Overseas Pakistanis Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs NA panel Public Grievances Management Policy

Comments

200 characters

NA body told: ‘Public Grievances Management Policy’ approved to resolve complaints of overseas Pakistanis

Peshawar visit: COAS vows to dismantle hostile terrorist networks

Projects ‘ineligible’ under IGCEO: PD not ready to lend a helping hand to Korean firms

MoC analyses key reasons behind decline in exports

Preparatory work on RSF under way: IMF

Privatisation of SIH concludes

Islamabad sealed ahead of planned PTI rally

IK says statement of Bushra ‘taken out of context’

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.67pc

Taftan border to NLC Dry Port: Bank guarantees made mandatory for Iranian carriers

Al-Qadir Trust case: AC issues NBWs against Bushra

Read more stories