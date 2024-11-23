IPP forms 31-member CEC for restructuring

LAHORE: The restructuring process of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) is progressing, with Party President and Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan approving the formation of a new 31-member Central Executive Committee (CEC).

A formal notification regarding the appointments has been issued by the Party Secretariat, said a spokesman of the party on Friday.

Former federal and provincial minister Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari has been appointed as the Central Secretary for Information, while prominent businessman and political figure Chaudhry Abdul Rauf will serve as the Secretary for Finance of the IPP.

The newly constituted CEC included key political figures such as senior politicians Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, and Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari, as well as Members of the National Assembly Gul Asghar Baghore, Aun Saqlain Chaudhry, and Munnaza Hassan. Members of the Punjab Assembly Muhammad Shoaib Siddiqui, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, and Sara Ahmed, along with Mian Khalid Mahmood (General Secretary of IPP), Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan (Punjab President), Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Humayun Akhtar Khan, and Malik Noman Langrial, are also part of the new CEC.

Additionally, G G Jamal from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ayaz Khan Niazi, Chaudhry Noraiz Shakoor, Chaudhry Zaheer Uddin, Raja Yawar Kamal, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Khurram Hameed Rokhri, and Ameer Haider Singha from Punjab have been included in the committee.

Other notable appointments to the CEC include Niaz Hussain Gashkori, Rafaqat Gilani, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gilani, Tahseen Gardezi, Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, Haroon Imran Gill, Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, Mamoon Jaffer Tarrar, and IPP Lahore President Malik Zaman Naseeb.

In his message, Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his best wishes to the newly appointed members, emphasizing that the IPP will now play a more active role on various political platforms and contribute significantly to the progress and development of Pakistan.

