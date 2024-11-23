AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
BOP 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.66%)
DGKC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.95%)
FCCL 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
FFBL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.62%)
FFL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.44%)
HUBC 110.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.22%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.86%)
KOSM 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-9.17%)
MLCF 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
NBP 63.70 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (5.66%)
OGDC 194.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.39%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.38%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.79%)
PPL 155.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.38%)
PRL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.85%)
PTC 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.88%)
SEARL 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.52%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.17%)
TOMCL 33.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.61%)
TPLP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
TREET 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.93%)
TRG 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-4.44%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-23

IPP forms 31-member CEC for restructuring

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2024 07:17am

LAHORE: The restructuring process of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) is progressing, with Party President and Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan approving the formation of a new 31-member Central Executive Committee (CEC).

A formal notification regarding the appointments has been issued by the Party Secretariat, said a spokesman of the party on Friday.

Former federal and provincial minister Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari has been appointed as the Central Secretary for Information, while prominent businessman and political figure Chaudhry Abdul Rauf will serve as the Secretary for Finance of the IPP.

The newly constituted CEC included key political figures such as senior politicians Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, and Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari, as well as Members of the National Assembly Gul Asghar Baghore, Aun Saqlain Chaudhry, and Munnaza Hassan. Members of the Punjab Assembly Muhammad Shoaib Siddiqui, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, and Sara Ahmed, along with Mian Khalid Mahmood (General Secretary of IPP), Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan (Punjab President), Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Humayun Akhtar Khan, and Malik Noman Langrial, are also part of the new CEC.

Additionally, G G Jamal from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ayaz Khan Niazi, Chaudhry Noraiz Shakoor, Chaudhry Zaheer Uddin, Raja Yawar Kamal, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Khurram Hameed Rokhri, and Ameer Haider Singha from Punjab have been included in the committee.

Other notable appointments to the CEC include Niaz Hussain Gashkori, Rafaqat Gilani, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gilani, Tahseen Gardezi, Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, Haroon Imran Gill, Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, Mamoon Jaffer Tarrar, and IPP Lahore President Malik Zaman Naseeb.

In his message, Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his best wishes to the newly appointed members, emphasizing that the IPP will now play a more active role on various political platforms and contribute significantly to the progress and development of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Abdul Aleem Khan Istehkam e Pakistan party

Comments

200 characters

IPP forms 31-member CEC for restructuring

Peshawar visit: COAS vows to dismantle hostile terrorist networks

Projects ‘ineligible’ under IGCEO: PD not ready to lend a helping hand to Korean firms

MoC analyses key reasons behind decline in exports

Preparatory work on RSF under way: IMF

Privatisation of SIH concludes

Islamabad sealed ahead of planned PTI rally

IK says statement of Bushra ‘taken out of context’

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.67pc

Taftan border to NLC Dry Port: Bank guarantees made mandatory for Iranian carriers

Al-Qadir Trust case: AC issues NBWs against Bushra

Read more stories