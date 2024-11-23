Call to develop agri on modern lines to enhance production

FAISALABAD: It is imperative to develop the agriculture on modern lines to increase per acre production in order to meet the demands of increasing population and make agriculture a profitable profession, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan.

He expressed these views during his message to the participants of the Farmers' Day held at Chak No 201 RB under the Wheat Campaign.

He said that timely sowing increases production and make crop healthy. He said we have to promote drill sowing by shunning the broadcasting. He said that soil analysis should be carried out to get complete information so that the best crop can be obtained by applying balanced fertilizers.

He said that the government had launched projects worth billions of rupees for agricultural uplift. He said that a new chapter of agricultural prosperity will open by reducing the cost of production and bringing mechanization to the fields.

Director Extension Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the Punjab chief minister has introduced a special agricultural package worth billions of rupees for cultivating wheat on more area, in which farmers were being provided with green tractors, laser land levelers and other incentives.

Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif said that agriculture is a profitable profession if it is developed on scientific methods. He said that we have to follow the recommendations of experts to increase production and reduce costs. He said that the campaign come up with the tangible results. He said that water saving technology also be adopted in the fields.

Dr Muhammad Naveed said that the soil health was deteriorating day by day for which we have to conduct soil analysis to overcome the shortage of zinc, sulfur, potash and others. He said that bio-fertilizer needs to be applied in the fields. He was of the view that the university has developed bio fertilizers and other products to increase the soil fertility, which would benefit the farmers.

Deputy Director Extension Hafiz Adeel said that the wheat campaign is a commendable step in which the students of the university and the officers of the Extension were promoting modern trends by making joint efforts.

Agriculture Officer Extension Department Maryam Anwar said the farmers should ensure the sowing process in the month of November. If sowing is not applied in the month of November, it will not only reduce the yield but also boost up the per acre seed cost and ten kg more seed should be applied in case of late. She urged the farming community to sow with drill and use certified seeds including Akbar-19, Urooj-22, Dilkash 20 and others because quality seed was the prerequisite for better production.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024