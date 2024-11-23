AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-23

Contempt of court case: IHC accepts apology of Adiala jailer

Terence J Sigamony Published 23 Nov, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, accepted unconditional apology of Adiala Jail Superintendent in a contempt of court case for not allowing party leaders to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

A single bench of Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the contempt of court petition moved by PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan against refusal to allow party leaders to meet Imran Khan.

During the hearing, the IHC bench accepted the unconditional apology tendered by the RPO Rawalpindi and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail while issuing them the final warning.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq remarked: this is the last opportunity being given to you. At this, the jail superintendent assured the court that judicial orders would be implemented. Giving arguments, PTI’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said that the system in our country is working in this way.

Then, the judge remarked, “The country’s system will not improve with one or two courts. The system of your country has moved from the hands of the courts and parliament and gone to somewhere else.”

Additional Advocate General Punjab Khaleequz Zaman said that the police had not been informed about the court’s order. He added that they cannot even imagine violating the court’s orders.

The judge said that even every child knows the court had issued an order, and you are saying you were unaware of it. Judicial orders are being violated on a regular basis.

He also remarked, “By doing this, you are losing your credibility. It seems that there was a deliberate violation of the court’s order. I know you did not do this intentionally; it was done by someone else. Who told you to stop the PTI leaders’ meeting with Imran Khan? If you tell me, I will take action against them, not you. Otherwise, I will have to take action against you.”

The jail superintendent said that two days ago, he messaged them to come for the meeting, but they did not come.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

