This is apropos three letters to the Editor titled “Unpacking misconceptions about Trump” carried by the newspaper on Wednesday, Thursday and yesterday.

To my surprise, during one of his interactions with college students, Trump asked them to take an oath to avoid drugs, refrain from smoking, and consume alcohol in moderation.

He shared that he had followed the advice of his elder brother, who struggled with alcoholism, and as a result, he never smoked, drank, or used drugs in his entire life. This message aligns with the values many of us aspire to uphold and wish for the current and future generations to embrace.

On the subject of Afghan women wearing the veil, Trump was remarkably outspoken, expressing views that many might not have expected. He pointed out that in Western societies, women who choose to wear the hijab or veil often defend it as their fundamental right, citing centuries of tradition.

However, when Afghan women or their society embrace the veil, they are met with criticism from the same Western observers. Trump argued that if Afghan women or their society prefer the hijab or veil, it is their choice, and others have no business interfering in their cultural or personal decisions. After all, Trump is not as unhinged as many of us thought.

