JI for organising a ‘grand jirga’ to help resolve Parachinar issue

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Amir Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has proposed constitution of a ‘grand jirga’ in Parachinar, Kurram Agency area, in order to reduce tensions and offered the role of his party in this regard.

The JI supremo was addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, flanked by JI Karachi Amir Monem Zafar and others

Later in the day, the JI supremo addressed thousands of participants assembled in Orangi Town in connection with Bano Qabil 4.0 aptitude test.

He asked them to become volunteers for Alkhidmat on the World Volunteer Day in the first week of December.

He said that Bano Qabil is aimed at shaping future of Pakistani youth.

He also highlighted the lack of will for youth empowerment on part of government.

Speaking at the presser, he proposed a grand council (Jirga) in the Parachinar in order to resolve the sectarian tensions in the region. He said that the Parachinar tragedy was the result of a dark conspiracy to further deepen the divisions in our society.

