AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Nov 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-22

NA panel commends IMC’s localisation drive

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

KARACHI: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Industries and Production, led by the Chairman Syed Hafeezuddin, visited Indus Motor Company (IMC) on Thursday for a comprehensive briefing on its operations. The delegation toured IMC’s state-of-the-art plant, witnessing its advanced manufacturing processes, localization efforts, and recent milestones.

The delegation included the following Members of the National Assembly; Shahid Usman, Kiran Imran, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Naz Baloch, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Muhammad Saad Ullah. Muhammad Arshad Sahi and Dr. Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto attended the meeting virtually. The delegation was also accompanied by Asad Islam Malhani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production, along with Engr. Khuda Bukhsh, Chief Executive Officer, Engineering Development Board.

IMC has reaffirmed its commitment to localization in Pakistan’s automotive sector and highlighted further investment of PKR 4.1 billion in 2024. The development is planned to be completed in year 2026. This move bolsters the national economy, curtails import dependence, and generates employment opportunities and will further enhance IMC’s localization initiatives under “Make in Pakistan.”

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

The company has also expanded its global footprint by exporting Toyota Fortuner and Hilux vehicles to Oceania and raw materials to Egypt, becoming part of Toyota’s Global Supply Chain. Furthermore, IMC has sent Pakistani skilled human resource to Japan, enhancing the country’s reputation as a hub for skilled human resource.

Highlighting its commitment to innovation and sustainability, IMC has developed Pakistan’s first locally manufactured Hybrid Electric Vehicle, the Corolla Cross, with over 50% localized components. This underscores IMC’s dedication to the “Make in Pakistan” initiative and environmental sustainability. Chairman, Syed Hafeezuddin praised IMC’s achievements, emphasizing the importance of supporting the local auto industry for economic growth and job creation. He reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering a self-sufficient Automotive Manufacturing Sector. Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO of IMC, on the occasion said “We are pleased to host the Standing Committee on Industries and Production at IMC. Our ongoing investment in “Make in Pakistan” initiative is focused on job creation, reducing the burden on foreign payments, and contributing to the establishment of a sustainable automotive sector in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly IMC Syed Hafeezuddin

Comments

200 characters

NA panel commends IMC’s localisation drive

All govt procurements: Authorities directed to ensure third-party validation

PM’s plants conversion claim not accepted: Phasing out gas, FO could save $3bn per year: China

PM commends FBR officer for uncovering trillion-rupee GST scam

SDGs provide a blueprint for sustainable future: minister

Kurram convoy ambush claims 40 lives

Unblocking of cellphone SIMs: FBR to share compliant taxpayers’ list with telcos

Sindh urges federal govt to convene CCI meeting

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP completes formalities of PTCL’s acquisition

APPMA opposes approval of Rs68bn write-off claims of KE

Read more stories