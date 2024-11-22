AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Nov 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-11-22

Sumair appointed ‘ICC Champions Trophy Tournament Director’

Muhammad Saleem Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Sumair Ahmad Syed, Chief Operating Officer of the PCB, as the Tournament Director for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi said, “Sumair is an exceptionally organised professional with a wealth of administrative expertise. Coupled with his unwavering passion for cricket, I am confident he will deliver an unforgettable ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for players, officials and fans alike.”

He stated that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promises to showcase Pakistan’s ability to host world-class cricketing events, welcoming players and fans from around the globe to experience the country’s passion for the game and renowned hospitality. “This tournament marks a historic milestone as the biggest sporting event in Pakistan’s recent history. With Sumair leading the way, the global cricket community can rest assured that the event will meet the highest standards of excellence synonymous with Pakistan,” Mohsin Naqvi said.Sumair said that he is committed to working closely with them as well as the International Cricket Council, leaving no stone unturned to exceed the benchmarks set by previous ICC Champions Trophy editions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Icc Champions Trophy

Comments

200 characters

Sumair appointed ‘ICC Champions Trophy Tournament Director’

All govt procurements: Authorities directed to ensure third-party validation

PM’s plants conversion claim not accepted: Phasing out gas, FO could save $3bn per year: China

PM commends FBR officer for uncovering trillion-rupee GST scam

SDGs provide a blueprint for sustainable future: minister

Kurram convoy ambush claims 40 lives

Unblocking of cellphone SIMs: FBR to share compliant taxpayers’ list with telcos

NA panel commends IMC’s localisation drive

Sindh urges federal govt to convene CCI meeting

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP completes formalities of PTCL’s acquisition

APPMA opposes approval of Rs68bn write-off claims of KE

Read more stories