Sumair appointed ‘ICC Champions Trophy Tournament Director’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Sumair Ahmad Syed, Chief Operating Officer of the PCB, as the Tournament Director for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi said, “Sumair is an exceptionally organised professional with a wealth of administrative expertise. Coupled with his unwavering passion for cricket, I am confident he will deliver an unforgettable ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for players, officials and fans alike.”

He stated that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promises to showcase Pakistan’s ability to host world-class cricketing events, welcoming players and fans from around the globe to experience the country’s passion for the game and renowned hospitality. “This tournament marks a historic milestone as the biggest sporting event in Pakistan’s recent history. With Sumair leading the way, the global cricket community can rest assured that the event will meet the highest standards of excellence synonymous with Pakistan,” Mohsin Naqvi said.Sumair said that he is committed to working closely with them as well as the International Cricket Council, leaving no stone unturned to exceed the benchmarks set by previous ICC Champions Trophy editions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024