Huge quantity of smuggled cigarettes, LCDs seized

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi on Thursday seized a substantial quantity of smuggled cigarettes and computer LCDs worth Rs 78.79 million.

According to the Customs Spokesman S M Irfan Ali, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous elements were planning to smuggle huge quantity of contraband goods.

Reacting on this information, a team of the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) intercepted a truck near the Bahria Transhipment Hub Pakistan Ltd that led to the recovery of 2,720 computer LCDs and 4,040,000 cigarette sticks. The contraband goods were concealed within a 40-foot container and disguised as used clothing during inter-port movement. The market value of the seized goods is estimated to be Rs 78.79 million.

Authorities seized the entire shipment under Section 168 of the Customs Act, 1969, and initiated criminal proceedings against the involved parties. The case has been registered and investigation is in progress to take the responsible persons to task.

