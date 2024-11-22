Markets Print 2024-11-22
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (November 21, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.09 278.94 AED 75.32 76.01
EURO 290.38 293.13 SAR 73.56 74.23
GBP 348.56 351.83 INTERBANK 277.75 277.90
JPY 1.77 1.82
=========================================================================
