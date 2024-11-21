PTI protest, sit-in: FC, Rangers personnel to reinforce security in Capital

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved the deployment of personnel of Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) in the federal capital to deal with the upcoming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest and sit-in scheduled for November 24.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior following the request made by the Office of the Chief Commissioner,Islamabad the federal government in exercise of the powers conferred under Sections 4 and 5 of the Anti-Terrorism Act,1997 is pleased to authorise deployment of sufficient strength of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) and (FC) troops in ICT from to handle the law and order situation.

It says that the exact number of troops, date and area of deployment will be worked out in consultation with concerned stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the capital city police beefed up security in the city and are conducting random checking of vehicles as well as motorbike riders.

The administration also started placing shipping containers in the roads in the city as well as the entry and exit points of the capital city.

The administration has earlier also imposed Section 144 for two months in the federal capital.

According to a notification, the ban has been placed on all public gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies and demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the city police have written a letter to the Ministry of Interior for provision of equipment for law and order duties.

According to the letter written by the city police, a political party has to stage protest on November 24. Islamabad Police have to make comprehensive and flawless security arrangements in Islamabad capital during the upcoming law and order to avert any untoward incident, it says.

