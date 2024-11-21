Pakistan offers 100 scholarships to Bangladeshi students

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bangladesh have decided to strengthen cooperation in the education sector. As a goodwill gesture, Pakistan has offered 100 scholarships for Bangladeshi students to get higher studies in Pakistani universities and increase academic exchanges.

Sources said that after years of strained relationships, this initiative marks the revival of academic ties between the two nations.

Recently, Bangladeshi interim government resumed scholarships for Pakistani students in Dhaka University.

Additionally, a Pakistani naval ship was also granted access to dock at Chittagong Port last week which shows the warming relations between the two countries.

