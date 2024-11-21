Bilawal forms body to take up issues with Centre

PESHAWAR: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a nine-member powerful committee for taking up issues with the federal government, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The members of the committee include Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider, Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi and Haider Gilani.

The committee will remain in contact with the federal government and highlight issues and problems among the provinces and federation. The committee has been directed to present its report in the upcoming meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party scheduled next month.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has welcomed the constitution of the committee by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and expressed the hope that it would go long way in the resolution of issues of the provinces with the federal government.

