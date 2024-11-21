AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
AIRLINK 131.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
BOP 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DCL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
DGKC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.68%)
FCCL 32.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
FFBL 69.30 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.01%)
FFL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HUBC 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
KOSM 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.45%)
MLCF 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
NBP 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
OGDC 194.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.23%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
PPL 155.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.42%)
PRL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
PTC 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.02%)
SEARL 82.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.98%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
TOMCL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.13%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.41%)
TRG 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.36%)
UNITY 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 10,199 Increased By 12.5 (0.12%)
BR30 31,265 Decreased By -71 (-0.23%)
KSE100 95,692 Increased By 145.5 (0.15%)
KSE30 29,609 Increased By 31.2 (0.11%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-21

Bilawal forms body to take up issues with Centre

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2024 08:25am

PESHAWAR: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a nine-member powerful committee for taking up issues with the federal government, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The members of the committee include Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider, Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi and Haider Gilani.

The committee will remain in contact with the federal government and highlight issues and problems among the provinces and federation. The committee has been directed to present its report in the upcoming meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party scheduled next month.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has welcomed the constitution of the committee by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and expressed the hope that it would go long way in the resolution of issues of the provinces with the federal government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Federal Government PPP chairman

Comments

200 characters

Bilawal forms body to take up issues with Centre

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

EV policy draft finalised: minister

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

There has been no ‘deal’ at all, claims PTI founder

SC says high courts do not have suo motu jurisdiction

Friendly nations: COAS visits IDEAS-2024, commends participation

‘Trial of civilians by military courts’: Body to approach JCP for one member for constitutional bench

Aligning GSP+ programme with 5Es framework: Planning minister proposes a multi-pronged strategy

Read more stories