AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
AIRLINK 131.73 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.87%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.66%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.2%)
DFML 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
DGKC 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.94%)
FCCL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2%)
FFBL 68.61 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.13%)
FFL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
HUBC 111.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.07%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (10.73%)
MLCF 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.27%)
PAEL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
PPL 155.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PRL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.4%)
SEARL 83.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.44%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.18%)
TOMCL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.95%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.45%)
TREET 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.65%)
UNITY 27.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 2.5 (0.02%)
BR30 31,336 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.21%)
KSE100 95,546 Decreased By -310.2 (-0.32%)
KSE30 29,578 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.35%)
Markets Print 2024-11-21

Nikkei slips as jitters set in before Nvidia results

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 05:51am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday as caution set in ahead of US AI darling Nvidia’s results and outlook later in the day, which some fear could be below market expectation.

The Nikkei finished 0.2% lower at 38,352.34, while the broader Topix closed down 0.4% at 2,698.29.

Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, will report its third-quarter earnings after Wall Street closes on Wednesday, a key demand test for chips and the sustainability of the AI euphoria.

Nvidia options implied an 8.5% swing for the shares in either direction following the results, according to data from options analytics service ORATS.

“Owing to the company’s massive size, (that) will influence how futures trade after Wall Street’s cash close and cause ripple effects going into the Asian open tomorrow morning,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

In Japan, many major chip-related shares edged down despite their US peers rising on Tuesday ahead of Nvidia’s results, although losses narrowed during afternoon trade.

Tokyo Electron fell 0.6% to become the second-biggest drag on the Nikkei, behind insurance firm Tokio Marine Holdings, which fell 7%.

