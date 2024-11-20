AGL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.87%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 5.69 (4.4%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.2%)
DFML 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.61%)
DGKC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FFBL 68.72 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.29%)
FFL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
HUBC 110.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.2%)
KOSM 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
NBP 61.70 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.97%)
OGDC 198.09 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.34%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
PIBTL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
PPL 159.10 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (2.1%)
PRL 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
PTC 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
SEARL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.84%)
TOMCL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
TPLP 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TREET 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.83%)
TRG 65.50 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (4.2%)
UNITY 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,308 Increased By 124.1 (1.22%)
BR30 31,802 Increased By 399.8 (1.27%)
KSE100 96,627 Increased By 769.9 (0.8%)
KSE30 29,907 Increased By 223.9 (0.75%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-20

Devsinc sets up computer lab for women

Recorder Report Published 20 Nov, 2024 07:38am

KARACHI: Devsinc has opened a computer lab at the Government Associate College for Women, Lahore to promote women’s access to technology and education.

The lab, marked with the message "For the Women Who Dream, Lead and Inspire Change— This Space Is Yours," provides tools and skills needed for academic and professional growth.

"This lab is not just a room with computers; it is a place where women can explore the possibilities of technology," said Hassnain Malik, Head of IT.

CEO Usman Asif shared, "We want to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital age. This initiative supports their journey into a better future."

Moiz Saleem Varind, Senior Director of Global Marketing, added, "Access to technology is important for success, and we aim to help women take charge of their futures."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Women Devsinc computer lab

Comments

200 characters

Devsinc sets up computer lab for women

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

ECC approves ‘winter package’: Eligible consumers to pay Rs26.07/kWh tariff

Rs148bn receivables: SNGPL holds CPPA-G responsible

Petroleum Div for selling 100mmcfd gas to third party

IBEX Limited buys back 3.56mn shares from TRGI in $70mn deal

Azerbaijan invited to join SOE sell-off drive

Military operation in Balochistan approved by NAP apex body

IDEAS 2024: Global defence industry leaders gather for cutting-edge expo

Read more stories