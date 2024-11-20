Devsinc sets up computer lab for women

KARACHI: Devsinc has opened a computer lab at the Government Associate College for Women, Lahore to promote women’s access to technology and education.

The lab, marked with the message "For the Women Who Dream, Lead and Inspire Change— This Space Is Yours," provides tools and skills needed for academic and professional growth.

"This lab is not just a room with computers; it is a place where women can explore the possibilities of technology," said Hassnain Malik, Head of IT.

CEO Usman Asif shared, "We want to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital age. This initiative supports their journey into a better future."

Moiz Saleem Varind, Senior Director of Global Marketing, added, "Access to technology is important for success, and we aim to help women take charge of their futures."

