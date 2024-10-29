AGL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

BR Web Desk Published October 29, 2024 Updated October 29, 2024 04:31pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to participate in the 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, scheduled for October 29-30.

The PM is accompanied by key cabinet members.

His Royal Highness, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrehman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Province, received PM Shehbaz upon arrival at the King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

“Just landed in the beautiful city of Riyadh at the invitation of my brother HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to participate in the 8th Future Investment Initiative Conference,” PM Shehbaz wrote in a post on X.

“Look forward to attend this impressive gathering of political, business and corporate world leaders to shape a better future for all. In my meetings with the Saudi leadership, I will reaffirm our common desire to further cement Pak-KSA ties through robust and mutually beneficial partnerships in trade and investment,” he added.

The FII serves as an important platform for countries to showcase economic strength, draw foreign investments, and engage in dialogue to shape a sustainable future.

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

This year’s FII is themed ‘Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow’ and will focus on global investments aimed at addressing major issues such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, education, energy, space, finance, healthcare, and sustainability.

SIFC for sharing 10 investible plans with KSA

In a statement on Monday, the Foreign Office (FO) said the premier is expected to engage with participating leaders and entrepreneurs at the FII 8th Edition Conference.

The press release added that Prime Minister Shehbaz is expected to meet with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, and other high-ranking Saudi officials.

“The two sides will discuss economic and strategic partnership between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and explore bilateral cooperation in the economic, energy, and defence domains,” FO said.

Earlier this month, a high-level delegation of Saudi investors, led by Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit.

During their visit, the two sides signed 27 memorandum of understandings (MoUs) valuing $2.2 billion in various sectors including industry, agriculture, information technology, food, education, mine & minerals, health, petroleum, energy, and other areas of mutual cooperation.

Pakistani Oct 29, 2024 03:44pm
PM uses any excuse to go on a trip irrespective of the benefits to the country. Its free for him but costly for the tax payers!
