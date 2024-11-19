Gulf shares up in early trading, Qatar slips

Most stock markets in the Gulf were up in early trade on Tuesday, but Qatar slipped due to losses across most sectors.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index rose 0.4%, rebounding after losses in the previous session, with Commercial Bank of Dubai adding 4.1% and Emaar Properties advancing 1.7%.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index was up 0.6%, supported by a 0.6% rise in International Holding Company and a 2.6% gain in ADNOC Gas.

Among other gainers on the day, Phoenix Group added 3% after it said its founders were planning to purchase the company’s shares on the open market.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index extended its rally to a third session, rising 0.3%, with most sectors in the green.

ACWA Power gained 0.5% and Saudi Electricity added 0.7%.

ACWA and a consortium of Saudi Electricity Co and Korea Electric Power Corp signed power purchase agreements worth 15 billion riyals ($4 billion) with the Saudi Power Procurement Company. Saudi Aramco climbed 0.7%.

Most Gulf bourses fall on Fed’s rate-cut caution; Egypt extends loss

The oil major said that the company and Sinopec Corp have started constructing a refinery and petrochemical complex in southeast China’s Fujian province.

The Qatari benchmark index fell 0.2%, dragged down by losses among most sectors, with Qatar International Islamic Bank sliding 0.7%, and Ooredoo Qatar shedding 0.6%.