Italy ousts Iga Swiatek, Poland to reach Billie Jean King Cup final

Italy returned to the championship match of the Billie Jean King Cup finals by outlasting Poland 2-1 in Monday’s semifinal showdown in Malaga, Spain.

Italy, which lost to Canada in last year’s final, will meet the winner of the other semifinal between Great Britain and Slovakia, which is slated for Tuesday.

Lucia Bronzetti started the day off right for Italy by defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 7-6 (3). But World No. 2 Iga Swiatek struck back for Poland in a three-set showdown with World No. 4 Jasmine Paolini.

Swiatek hit eight aces, saved 13 of 16 break points and rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Paolini to keep Poland alive.

Paolini, who had a career year and reached two Grand Slam finals, got to have the last say during the winner-take-all doubles match.

Paolini and partner Sara Errani won Olympic gold in doubles tennis last summer in Paris.

On Monday, they took down Swiatek and Katarzyna Kawa 7-5, 7-5, with Swiatek sending a forehand shot long on match point.

Paolini and Errani saved 6 of 9 break points and won nearly half their return games (5 of 12). Italy is vying for its fifth title and its first since 2013.