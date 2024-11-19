AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 130.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.36%)
BOP 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.21%)
DCL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
DFML 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
DGKC 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.3%)
FCCL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFBL 66.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.47%)
FFL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUBC 110.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.88%)
KEL 5.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.35%)
MLCF 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
NBP 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.81%)
OGDC 194.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.31%)
PAEL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
PPL 156.10 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.5%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (5.27%)
PTC 18.35 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.81%)
SEARL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.57%)
TOMCL 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.33%)
TREET 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.83%)
TRG 62.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.48%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,189 Increased By 77.2 (0.76%)
BR30 31,398 Increased By 210.3 (0.67%)
KSE100 95,922 Increased By 925.8 (0.97%)
KSE30 29,720 Increased By 238.4 (0.81%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sergio Garcia reapplies for DP World Tour membership

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2024 12:15pm

Sergio Garcia has reapplied for membership to the DP World Tour with an eye on being eligible for next year’s European Ryder Cup team.

Garcia, 44, resigned from the European tour last year after racking up what is reportedly more than $1 million in fines after joining LIV Golf in 2022.

After reportedly considering paying his outstanding debts in order to play in last year’s Ryder Cup, Garcia has now decided to do so and serve his suspension to be eligible for next year’s event.

“Sergio Garcia submitted his application to return to membership of the DP World Tour for the 2025 season ahead of the deadline on Sunday, November 17,” a DP World Tour spokesman said in a statement provided to bunkered.

Garcia has the most individual match wins (25) and has scored the most points (28 1/2) in Ryder Cup history.

He was 19 when he made his Ryder Cup debut in 1999 and appeared in his 10th competition in 2021.

Only Lee Westwood and Nick Faldo, with 11 appearances, have played in more for Europe.

The 2025 event will take place Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black in New York, after Europe won the Cup back at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club outside of Rome last year.

Garcia finished third on LIV Golf’s individual points race last year.

LIV Golf begins 2024 season with future at stake in merger talks

However, to be eligible to compete for Europe in the Ryder Cup, players must be members of the DP World Tour.

“He thinks he can play. He wants to play. I don’t think he has talked to me about being an assistant captain, but again, he would have to re-join the tour for him to be eligible,” European captain Luke Donald said last month when asked about Garcia.

“He’s certainly very interested in doing that. He understands everything that’s involved and again, the decision has to go to him whether he’s prepared to do all that. “If you fulfill the regulations and the rules that the DP World Tour set, then you’re eligible.

There’s a bunch of LIV guys that play on LIV who are eligible now so that I can pick them at will.“

LIV Golf DP World Tour European Ryder Cup Sergio Garcia

Comments

200 characters

Sergio Garcia reapplies for DP World Tour membership

IDEAS will prove to be milestone in development of country’s defence industry: Khawaja Asif

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Stock rally continues, KSE-100 hits record high amid improved economic indicators

Pakistan reports 50th polio case this year

Section 144 imposed in Karachi amid IDEAS 2024

Pakistan’s inflation likely to slow down further in November, signals room for another rate cut

Oil prices steady amid supply outages, caution over Russia-Ukraine war

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Aurangzeb speaks to SBP, PBA chiefs: Financing for priority sectors govt priority

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Read more stories