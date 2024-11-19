AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
DGKC 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
FCCL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.69%)
FFBL 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.67%)
FFL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
HUBC 111.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.58%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
MLCF 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 60.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.93%)
OGDC 194.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PAEL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
PPL 153.79 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.73%)
PRL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (6.44%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TOMCL 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-5.7%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TREET 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,112 Increased By 26 (0.26%)
BR30 31,188 Increased By 17.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-19

Interest costs to eat up 40pc of 2025 budget: Moody’s

Tahir Amin Published 19 Nov, 2024 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: Amid warning of increase in social risks on account of meeting the conditionality of new multilateral financing, Moody’s Investors Services (Moody’s) said that interest costs in Pakistan will account for close to 40 percent of total spending in 2025, up from around a quarter in 2021.

Moody’s in a report “2025 Outlook – Stable as economic risks recede, geopolitical and trade risks persist”, stated that Pakistan recently agreed a new $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme to alleviate liquidity pressures.

However, financing from concessional lenders often cannot fully replace sovereigns’ maturing debt. Meeting the conditionality of new multilateral financing can also prove difficult and increase social risks.

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s ratings to Caa2, outlook now positive

The rating agency stated that government debt affordability in Pakistan will remain weaker than before the pandemic. Pakistan in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is most vulnerable to food security crises. Government debt affordability in emerging and frontier markets will remain weaker than before the pandemic, particularly in Pakistan (Caa2 positive), Nigeria (Caa1 positive) and Egypt.

A number of sovereigns will face eurobond redemptions in excess of 10 percent of their usable international reserves in 2025, including Bahrain (B2 stable) and Tunisia. Local currency financing needs will also be sizeable for many sovereigns, with gross domestic financing needs of more than 10 percent of GDP in Pakistan and Zambia (Caa2 stable), even after default. Local and foreign currency liquidity risks will therefore remain a key driver of defaults, the rating agency added.

In advanced economies, median debt affordability in 2025 will remain stronger than before the pandemic, although the gains will be eroded. One exception is Greece where improving debt affordability will continue on the back of deleveraging. By contrast, in the US and France, debt affordability will deteriorate significantly, it added.

Moody’s stated that geopolitical tensions are also driving up global military spending. Years of underinvestment and the growing threat from Russia have prompted more European governments to raise defence spending and meet the NATO target of a minimum of two per cent of GDP. Japan’s (A1 stable) Defense Capability Buildup Program will continue to consume an increasingly significant part of its budget in 2025, while India’s defense spending will also grow rapidly amid tensions with China and Pakistan.

While we assume that global food prices will remain much lower than in recent years, low-rated frontier markets like Mozambique (Caa2 stable) and Rwanda (B2 stable) in SSA, Nicaragua (B2 stable) and Honduras (B1 stable) in Latin America and Bangladesh and Pakistan in APAC are most vulnerable to food security crises.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan IMF Moody’s Moody’s Investors Services IMF and Pakistan multilateral financing

Comments

200 characters

Interest costs to eat up 40pc of 2025 budget: Moody’s

FD decides to hire ‘consultant external debt’

EU firms’ concerns: MoC takes other ministries on board

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Status of Cat-III wind projects: KE requests PPIB to seek feedback from NTDC

PM for accelerating action against tax defaulters

Aurangzeb lauds ADB’s financial, technical aid

SC rejects plea, arguing outcome of elections decided by the votes cast

Pakistan marks first shipment of farm-raised shrimp

Read more stories