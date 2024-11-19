Educational institutions in Lahore, Multan to remain closed

LAHORE: Following an improvement in air quality across most districts of Punjab due to a change in the direction and speed of eastern winds, the Punjab government has announced that all educational institutions will reopen from November 19 with physical attendance of students and staff.

However, institutions in the Lahore and Multan divisions will be closed according to orders issued earlier.

According to a notification issued by the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), schools will not open before 8:45 am. The wearing of masks will be mandatory for all students, teachers, and staff. Outdoor sports and extracurricular activities will remain suspended until further notice. Additionally, schools will implement staggered dismissal times for different classes to mitigate traffic congestion, the notification added.

The notification, signed by Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director General of the EPA, also instructs school administrations to enforce the precautionary measures strictly.

Environmental experts have noted that rainfall in the upper regions has significantly improved air quality across much of Punjab.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb stated that difficult decisions were taken to safeguard public health. She stressed that while education is vital, health cannot be compromised. She thanked the public, the EPA, police, district administrations, and other relevant agencies for their cooperation and commended the staff for their efforts.

