Nov 19, 2024
Markets Print 2024-11-19

KCA’s Brokers Advisory Committee: 6 members of Naseem Usman panel elected

Press Release Published 19 Nov, 2024 06:34am

KARACHI: The following six licensed cotton brokers of Naseem Usman Panel have been duly elected as members of the Brokers Advisory Committee of Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) for the years 2024-20245.

Muhammad Naseem Usman of Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum (KCBF) as chairman, Chandar Lal Vice Chairman, Muhammad Aamir Osawala Secretary, Sayed Taqi Abbas Joint Secretary, Abbas Jalil Khan Treasurer and Abdul Jalil Khan Public Relation.

The Chairman of the KCBF has stated on behalf of the Panel that they would like to thank all 320 KCA licensed cotton Brokers for their trust on them.

He also assured that KCBF will continue to strive for activation and promotion of cotton trade and look after the interests of the cotton broker’s community at all time.

Naseem Usman Said that cotton crop failures are now a routine in Pakistan. The country failed to develop any local variety of pest-resistant cotton seeds. No officially approved local or imported BT cotton variety is available. Fake varieties imported or smuggled invariable ruin large cotton fields.

It is a pity that the per-hectare production of cotton has declined in Pakistan from a peak average of 730 kg to less than 600 kg Being the entire world’s most widespread profitable crop, action needs to be taken to improve the production and quality of the main fibre that feeds the textile industry.

Naseem Usman is of the opinion that the main reason for the decrease in cotton production in Pakistan is the establishment of sugar mills in the districts designated for cotton cultivation and the increase in sugarcane cultivation there.

Along with this, the quality of cotton has also decreased due to the sale of substandard seeds and adulteration of agricultural pesticides and fertilizers. In this regard, due to climate change and cotton pests (red cotton bug and dusky cotton bug), the country may face further decline in yield and quality of cotton per acre.

It is not possible to resolve the problem of reduction in cotton production in Pakistan without solving these problems. In addition, there is an urgent need to focus on research and development to increase cotton production.

In this regard, cotton research institutions and agricultural universities should focus on starting research projects in collaboration with China or the United States so that hybrid cotton seeds can be developed which are capable of fighting climate change and also give good yields.

If such seed are provided to the farmers at subsidized rates after testing, it is possible to increase the yield and quality of cotton, which will benefit both the farmer and the industry.

In this regard, an organization can also be formed at the national level in which research and development work can be done to increase the production and quality of cotton by setting a target through the representation of industrialists, farmers and the government.

