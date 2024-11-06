AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz congratulates Donald Trump on ‘historic’ election victory

BR Web Desk Published 06 Nov, 2024 02:39pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated on Wednesday Donald Trump on a “historic win” for his second term as US president.

“I look forward to working closely with the incoming Administration to further strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-U.S. partnership,” the PM wrote in a post on X.

His statement comes as Republican Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest by defeating Democrat Kamala Harris.

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” Trump said on Wednesday to a roaring crowd of supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, flanked by his vice presidential running mate, Senator JD Vance, Republican leaders and members of Trump’s family.

Trump, 78, the only president to be impeached twice and the first former president to be criminally convicted, would also become the first president to win non-consecutive terms in more than a century and would be the oldest presidential candidate ever elected.

Donald Trump Pakistan United States PM Shehbaz Sharif 2024 US election

