Business & Finance Print 2024-11-18

BOP Exchange inaugurates its Tricon Centre branch in Lahore

Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:54am

LAHORE: BOP Exchange inaugurated its Tricon Centre Branch in Lahore, marking a significant milestone in its mission to revolutionize the exchange industry in Pakistan.

The grand ceremony was graced by Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chief Secretary Punjab, as the Chief Guest. The event drew an esteemed gathering of senior members of the BOP leadership, including President & CEO Zafar Masudand senior management from BOP and BOP Exchange. The inauguration began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Zahid Akhtar Zaman praised BOP Exchange’s efforts in enhancing financial accessibility and contributing to the formal economy.

He remarked, “BOP Exchange is setting a high standard for service excellence and innovation in the financial sector. Its focus on transparency, technology-driven solutions, and customer satisfaction will undoubtedly strengthen Pakistan’s financial ecosystem. I applaud their commitment to making foreign exchange and remittance services more accessible, especially for the common citizen.”

BOP

