Ilyas Bilour laid to rest

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader, leading businessman and former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour was laid to rest here on Sunday.

The funeral prayer was held in Wazir Bagh attended by the former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, former Governor Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, provincial minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, former chief minister Amir Haider Khan Hoti, ANP senior leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Haji Ghulam Bilour and others

Foolproof security measures were taken on the occasion.

Former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour had died after a protracted illness last Saturday night.

ANP leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, the elder brother of the deceased, said that Ilyas Bilour had been suffering from kidney disease and remained under treatment at a private hospital in Peshawar for several months.

Separately, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s former President Iftikhar Ali Malik expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Ilyas Ahmad Bilour. In a condolence message, he lauded Bilour’s invaluable contributions to Pakistan’s business community and his tireless efforts to strengthen the country’s economy.

He described Bilour as a visionary leader whose services as a senator and FPCCI president were instrumental in fostering trade and industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024