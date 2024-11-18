Spanish team tours Lahore’s historic sites

LAHORE: A delegation of the Spanish Senate Foreign Affairs Committee toured several historic landmarks of the city to explore its rich cultural heritage, here on Sunday.

The distinguished guests visited several key sites, including the Lahore Museum, Badshahi Mosque, Royal Fort (Shahi Qila), the tomb of Allama Iqbal, and the Samadhi of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. They deeply explored the city’s rich cultural heritage, connecting with its history and traditions.

The delegation’s visit began at the Lahore Museum, where the Director of the Lahore museum, Nabeela Irfan, warmly welcomed the guests and presented them with souvenirs.

On arrival, Research Officer Ihtisham Aziz Choudhry guided the delegation through the museum’s various galleries. The visitors explored the Art Gallery, Historic Gallery, and the Indus Valley Gallery, where they were briefed on key archaeological finds from Mohenjo-Daro, Harappa, Cholistan, and other significant sites in the region.

Museum’s Keeper Paintings Uzma Usmani then led the guests through the Islamic Art Gallery, China Art Gallery, Gandhara Art Gallery, and Jain Temple Gallery, offering in-depth explanations of the exhibited artifacts. The delegation expressed great interest in the rich history showcased within the museum’s walls.

The Spanish delegates also visited the mausoleum of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Upon arrival, the delegation was greeted by a ceremonious salute from the Rangers, who stood in formal guard. The guests paid their respects by placing a floral wreath at Mazar-e-Iqbal and signed the guest book with their impressions of the visit.

The delegation proceeded to the Royal Fort (Shahi Qila), where they received a detailed briefing from the Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on the fort’s various sections. The delegation toured key features of the fort, including the Painters’ Garden, Royal Baths, Sheesh Mahal, Nolakha Pavilion, Barood Khana, and the Elephant Gate. The visitors also had the opportunity to take group photographs at various scenic locations within the fort.

