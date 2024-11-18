Immediate restructuring of governmental system the need of the hour: PDP

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday urged the government to bring efficient governance by slashing non-performing traditional bureaucracy.

He said the US president-elect Donald Trump is creating a new department, the ‘department of government efficiency’ to clear the dead wood by restructuring government departments and sacking excessive bureaucrat burden. He said such a department is badly needed in our country where hundreds of thousands of the government officers and employees are getting salaries for virtually doing nothing.

Altaf Shakoor said the doom of PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills show that inefficient bureaucracy appointed on political basis have not only made these vital institutions loss-making entities but also harmed the national economy. He said the ballooning circular debt and blood-sucking private IPPs are the result of this highly ineffective and inefficient bureaucracy.

Altaf Shakoor said with the introduction of artificial intelligence the governmental functions could be performed with a few highly professional people and recruiting an army of clerks and other officials is now not needed anymore. He said dozens of the governmental job categories are needed no more as their functions could be easily performed by computers. He said modern computer technology and artificial intelligence must be made an integral part of everything government department at federal, provincial and local government level.

