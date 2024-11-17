Schools: Rawalpindi district admin extends leave to 24th

ISLAMABAD: The district administration, Saturday, extended leaves in all public and private schools in Rawalpindi till November 24 due to thick smog.

All educational institutions in private and public sector in Rawalpindi district will remain closed until November 24, as per directives issued by the Punjab School Education Department.

Earlier, educational institutions were notified to be closed till 17th November.

During the corresponding period, schools are required to transition to online classes to ensure continuity of education.

The District Education Officer Rawalpindi has directed all Deputy District Education Officers and Assistant Education Officers to ensure compliance.

Field officers are directed to conduct visits and confirm that physical classes are suspended, and online education is being implemented in both public and private institutions. The Director Education said any non-compliance should be reported for necessary action under existing rules.

On November 5, growing air pollution and alarming increase in smog has forced the authorities to close all the educational institutions across Rawalpindi Division till November 17.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab’s notification has mandated closure of all schools, colleges, including private tuition centres, up to the higher secondary level (12th Grade/A-level) in Rawalpindi Division like other districts of the province.

The EPA has also ordered a shift to online learning in an effort to protect students’ health from hazardous air conditions, which have caused an increase in respiratory and eye-related diseases.

Health officials have reported an alarming increase in cases of lung and respiratory ailments, eye and throat irritation, conjunctivitis, and allergies, all of which are attributed to exposure to polluted air, smoke, and chemical particles.

